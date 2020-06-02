Police find body believed to be missing boy in Texas Amber Alert

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police said Tuesday morning investigators located the body of a small child who they believe is 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez, the boy reported missing Monday afternoon.

An Amber Alert had been issued to assist in the search.

The body was found in a dumpster near Parklake Baptist Church. Search efforts at Cameron Park, where Frankie was reported missing, have been suspended, police said.

Frankie was last seen in the area of the restrooms near the splash pad in the park. Police said they do not have a suspect.

Police closed a section of the park to visitors Monday, and that section will remain closed Tuesday so the scene is not “contaminated” by visitors.

Officers responded to the park just before 2 p.m. Monday. Investigators remained at the park and interviewed the boy's relatives until 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said.

Tuesday, police said a shirt matching the description was found, but investigators did not believe that shirt belonged to the missing boy.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7685 or call 911.

