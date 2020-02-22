Amber Alert issued for 6-month-old boy last seen in Matthews, N.C.

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy missing from the Matthews area.

The Matthews Police Department said 6-month-old Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and his mother, 30-year-old Tamara Jernel Brown, have been missing from Matthews since about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

Police reported Tamara Brown was arrested on Friday night for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Before her arrest, police say she may be suffering from a mental health disability and was last seen walking in Uptown Charlotte around noon Friday.

Police say Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson was not with his mother when they arrested her Friday night at about 10 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported after the 30-year-old mother was located she refused “to state where the child is located.”

If you know where Chi-Liam Brown-Erickson is, you’re asked to call 911 or the Matthews Police Department immediately at (704) 847-5555.

Copyright 2020 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.