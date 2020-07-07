Amazon first fulfillment center in Arkansas to employ 1,000

Tech and online retail giant Amazon announced Tuesday they will employ 1,000 individuals at the first fulfillment center in Arkansas.

Amazon acquired 80 acres of land for $3.2 million in the Port of Little Rock in April. Little Rock city officials signed off on the project that same month.

Amazon said workers at the new facility "will work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers," starting at wages of $15 an hour. Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a news release the announcement provides reassurance amid the pandemic that Little Rock will rebound and that jobs are on the way.