Amateur astronomers discover teardrop-shaped star

A first-of-its-kind star that pulsates on one side has been discovered.

Amateur astronomers were the first to spot the star known as HD74423 in data that was collected by NASA’s planet-hunting space satellite TESS.

It’s the first star known to pulsate on one hemisphere, rather than on all sides, giving it a teardrop shape.

In this case, it’s because HD74423 is part of a binary star system with a red dwarf star. The gravitational pull of the red dwarf distorts the pulsations of the larger star and causes its unique shape.

HD74423 is roughly 1,500 light years away from Earth, and it’s nearly twice the mass of our sun.

