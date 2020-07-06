Alpena School District developing plans for new school year

Leave it to a high school science teacher to find joy in an experiment that will certainly be a challenge.

"It's kind of cool. It works out very nicely," said Mark Welch, who teaches science to grades 9-12 at Alpena School District.

The District is considering three options for learning when class resumes next month. Two are largely virtual.

That's something Welch is already doing this summer to teach adult courses.

"You have an additional web camera, so that you can focus it down on a table level, so that you can have your lab experiences," he said.

Students could choose to watch Welch and other teachers online then submit coursework. Or they could choose to do work at home on their own and send questions virtually along the way.

"We understand that everybody doesn't feel safe sending their kids back to school," said Superintendent David Westenhover.

Still, the District is offering students the opportunity to return to the classroom as option number three.

"I think parents need to evaluate the situation and do what they're comfortable with," said High School Principal Anthony Bright.

If parents choose that third option, the District will require kids and teachers to follow CDC guidelines, which means it's strongly recommended they wear masks.

Other issues like transportation and where to eat during lunch are still up in the air.

Despite Welch's trust in online learning, he knows nothing replaces seeing students face-to-face or mask-to-mask.

"You can read the body language. You can personally interact with them a little bit better," Welch said.

Much like any science experiment, there are bound to be surprising results. But Alpena School leaders have accepted that and are preparing for the unknown with a valuable constant.

"The reason this is going to work is because the type of people who become teachers are people that care. They're people that love students and want to see them succeed," Bright said.

The district plans to reach out to parents about their plans for the new school year this week.