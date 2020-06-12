Sports games, practices allowed to resume in Springfield under Phase III of 'Road to Recovery'

Phase 3 of Springfield's 'Road to Recovery' order allows something a lot of people have been waiting a long time for, especially kids: sports teams can resume.

Springfield Happy Feet/Legends soccer plans to continue their modified social distanced program until they can find out what parents and players are comfortable with, according to the director Josh Ganson.

Ganson spent this Friday afternoon striping the soccer field ahead of games scheduled for Saturday morning.

"The league that we're doing right now should have started on March 23," he said. "It got pushed back and we were able to finally kick it off on May 18 with heavy modifications. "

Ganson said he has worked closely with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to determine the safest way to return to the field. He said each player is given a station with the equipment they need to learn the game. Practices consist of story time, and in place of a full scrimmage right now, stations for working on player's foot skills.

The soccer league has players ranging from age two to five. Ganson said the program focuses on helping kids learn how to play soccer and grow their independence.

"They're used to being at daycare and they're used to being around a lot of kids all the time," he said. " Then, when they were asked to stay at home and not realize what's going on, they got reliant on mom and dad again."

On Friday, the city of Springfield announced all ​non-contact and contact sports practices and games are now allowed, but only if they abide by a 50% occupancy limitation based on the square footage of fixed seating in the spectator area.

"I have marked off around the sidelines, which I'm remarking today. So anywhere there's not an' X' is where families can sit," Ganson said.

He said the practices are now spread out throughout Saturday, instead of all at once, and the kids have done a good job at social distancing so far.

Springfield Little League baseball coach and information officer for the league Corey Drummond said players will get back behind the plate for their first games on June 20.

"For a split second in March, I was like 'well, we may not be able to do this," Drummond said. "When we started to hear rumors of ''hey, it looks like we're going to be able to play baseball,' it was just excitement."

Drummond has been a Springfield Little League baseball coach for the past six years. He said he coaches his son's team of 12 year-olds, about to age out of the league.

"At this time we would be about half way to our season with our player pitch teams getting ready to prepare for all stars to maybe even try to compete to the Little League World Series," Drummond said.

This year, that tournament isn't happening, which means for many players, they lost their final chance to compete.

During games, he said coaches are asking players to not share equipment, like bats and helmets if they can avoid it. They will also have hand sanitizer stations set up in the dugout and have asked players to avoid giving high-fives, even with their batting gloves on.

With the new occupancy regulations, the league decided not to allow parents to sit on the bleachers directly behind home plate this season.

"We're going to ask our families to spread out down the outfield baselines and on field two we're going to ask them to be out in the outfield more," Drummond said.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board also hosts recreational sports. A representative tells KY3 they were proactive with creating a plan that followed the potential phase three outline released by the city in previous news conferences. They did not have any staff available for interview Friday due to being busy preparing fields and facilities for Monday's reopening.