All 340 results from special COVID-19 testing in Taney County were negative

Nearly 400 people got tested for the coronavirus in Branson last week.

The tests were aimed at helping the state get a better sense of how severe the outbreak is across the entire state of Missouri. The site in Branson was one of eight special testing sites in the state.

According to the Taney County Health Department, all 340 tests came back negative.

"They were largely Taney County residents. We did have some residents that came from Stone County and a few from Christian County as well," Health Department Director Lisa Marshall said.

The people who were tested did not have to have any symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. The tests were to discover whether or not people had the virus, they were not antibody tests.

"We are really taking this as a public health win. Anytime that public health does its job is when you typically don't see bad things happening. So, our community has really jumped on board and taken a lot of precautionary measures that we've been recommending for the past couple of months. We really want to applaud those efforts," Marshall said.

Taney County currently has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19. It has a total of seven that have recovered and two deaths.