Affordable Family Fun: Discovery Center Springfield Seuss Science Day

Dr. Seuss is typically associated with rhymes and reads. However, on Saturday, the Cat that's usually in a hat is doing more than rhyming and reading.

KY3/KSPR reporter learning STEM activities at Springfield Discovery Center

Discovery Center Springfield is hosting its annual Seuss Science Day on Saturday, February 8. The event will take the love of Dr. Seuss rhymes and read and combine it with science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM.)

Seuss Science Day is an affordable family fun event. Rob Blevins is the executive director at Discovery Center Springfield. Blevins said that Seuss Science Day is the largest family event of the year for the center, especially with it being reduced admissions day.

Families can explore seven combined floors of the Discovery Center with multiple hands-on exhibits.

Blevins said Seuss Science Day would have themed activity stations and experiments. Families will have a chance to hear popular Seuss stories during storytime and meet the Cat in the Hat.

The event will start at 10 a.m and go until 4 p.m. Due to the event being a reduce admissions day, it's $7.00 for everyone. However, children under two years old are free.

Discovery Center Springfield is located at 438 E St Louis St, Springfield, MO 65806.

