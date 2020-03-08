Affordable Family Fun: Shop Small Springfield Event

Rainbow Events is a company that offers unique shopping opportunities in several communities, connecting sellers and buyers in a fun and exciting way. It's similar to small business Saturday, and it's the Shop Small Springfield Event.

It's the 2nd annual Shop Small Springfield Event through Rainbow Events, and it has a fresh spin to shopping small. It has united more than 50 vendors from across the state to creates a small business mini-mall. Rainbow Events owner, Shelby Henrick said small businesses are more likely to feed more financially back into the community. That's why she said the Shop Small Events are so important to communities everywhere.

With shopping small and local being the motto, Henrick said that family also plays a considerable role in the events. At Rainbow Events, Henrick said it's essential to make them free. She said the Rainbow Events are family-friendly, with goodies and fun and finds for everyone.

At the Shop Small Springfield Event, there will be Make & Take Crafts, free Goodie Bags, multiple Giveaways, free face painting, and free pictures with Princess of 417.

Henrick said attendees could enhance their chances of winning if they RSVP here to receive five entries into the free giveaways.

Rainbow Event Details:

The weekend-long event continues Sunday, March 8, from 11 am to 4 pm. The Shop Small Springfield Event is at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds inside of the Annex building. Just follow the rainbow signs once you enter the fairgrounds.

For a full list of vendors and princess schedule, click here.