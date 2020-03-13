Senior Age shuts down Ozarks senior centers amid coronavirus pandemic

With the announcement of two new COVID-19 cases in Missouri, the most vulnerable group is seniors.

Senior Age is closing down their senior centers during their normal business hours in 17 counties across the Ozarks until the end of the month. Its tax counseling clinics and wellness classes will also be suspended for the time being.

Starr Kohler, the CEO of Senior Age said they have been sending out alerts and reminders to seniors across the Ozarks to remove themselves from high-risk areas, like larger crowds.

Kohler also had recommendations for people going to visit their older loved ones.

"They should be cautious about entering into the living quarters without making sure that they've washed and be careful about what they're bringing into the living quarters," she said. "We have several who have loved ones in nursing homes and they've already put restrictions on who can come there."

Kohler said her employees have been doing in-person wellness checks with seniors, but have been making a transition to a more digital way of checking in.

"We have a telephone reassurance program that is operated throughout the year, but as we pull back from some of these other services, we will be having staff and other volunteers pick up and double and triple checking the efforts we are making there," she said.

For many, senior centers are their only form of socialization. Turning to social isolation can take a toll on their health.

"It seems like it's a slower problem or something maybe, but it takes its toll really quickly on someone when they're alone and they're scared, you know," said Mark Applegate, the director of systems alignment at Senior Age.

Senior centers are also many seniors only source of food. Senior Age has plans in place so those receiving delivered meals can still receive them. Seniors can also call their center if they are in need of home delivered meals.

Senior Age Director of Strategic Development Nora Taylor said the meals are safe for delivery because they are kept frozen.

"With it being frozen it has a tendency to slow growth of a bacteria or even kill a bacteria that could have been in a food when it was made and manufactured at the manufacturer," Taylor said.

Kohler said the best way to address the pandemic with your loved ones is in a calm and reassuring way.

"Some of our seniors who have lived through many wars and many personal sacrifices and tragedy in their lives, that this is just one more tragedy or difficulty that we will weather together," she said.

Applegate said seniors have called their center fearing they won't be able to access their medication. He said it is best to call your pharmacy and ask about delivery.

Seniors are also being targeted by scams. Applegate said some callers are posing as the heath department and requesting seniors' social security number. Other callers are asking for seniors' credit card information for donations to put toward patients with COVID-19.

"It's already been proven a lot of those are completely fake," he said. "As always, the best way to do that is to donate to Red Cross or facilities that you know of."