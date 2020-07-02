New essential school supplies added to Springfield Public Schools list amid pandemic

With school time in the Ozarks quickly approaching, things will look a little different this fall for Cherish Kelley and her daughter.

"I kind of told her how it's going to be. She is going to wear a mask, she knows she has to wash her hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer and all that fun stuff," said Kelley.

And while the usual school supplies like books, pencils, and crayons are still needed, the new essentials are now also on the Springfield school district's supply list such as wipes, disposable masks, and hand-sanitizer.

"I'm going to make sure she has her own stuff as well, so she has something really quickly so she will have it handy for herself and something that other people in the class are not using as well," said Kelley.

The district has a program in place called Ready Set Supply, which collects items through donations for kids before the school year starts.

"It is an additional financial burden, and we want to make sure we are doing everything possible to help our families and teachers," said Stephen Hall, the Chief Communications Officer for the Springfield Public School District.

Area churches also hold annual drives to collect supplies, but with 25,000 students and with the pandemic having no end in sight, there is a big need.

"Any support we can have from our community they will be put to good use," said Hall.

Right now, Kelley is planning to send her daughter to in-person classes this fall. She finds comfort in knowing students will have all the things they need, from traditional essentials to the new essentials.

"The fact that they are doing what they can to make sure that the kids are getting what they need as far as education, as well as keeping them to be as safe from the virus as they can, I am very glad they are doing all that," said Kelley.

To learn more about the Set Ready Supply program you can click here.

Republic School District also sent KY3 this message about their school supply list this year:

"The Republic School District is working in conjunction with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and also gathering insight from other districts and businesses around the globe to develop plans for returning to school in the fall. In regards to school supplies, we are asking each student to contribute to our hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes supply. Our goal is to keep students and employees healthy while balancing the need for normalcy at school. We are really looking forward to having our students back in our classrooms!"