Additional information released on Camden County's 'sophisticated encryption attack'

The Lewis Brisbois Law Firm has sent a second news release following up on the initial information sent Wednesday that Camden County government offices were the victim of a 'sophisticated encryption attack.'

According to Friday's update, the county learned it was the victim of a hack on April 9. The first news release of the incident, however, wasn't sent until April 15.

The attack is believed to have been caused by 'external, malicious actors attempting to disrupt the operation of the County.'

According to the news release, the hackers were able to encrypt certain files within Camden County's network.

Lewis Brisbois Law Firm says the county is working with independent cyber security experts to 'identify the scope of the attack and repair any damage to its data.'

The county, at this time, is not aware of any unauthorized disclosure of personal data or financial information.

According to the news release, this is an active investigation, and the county nor Lewis Brisbois can comment further.

