Adam Wainwright donates $250,000 to help Cardinals minor leaguers during Coronavirus pandemic

(KY3/KSPR) -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his wife have donated $250,000 to help the team's minor leaguers during the coronavirus pandemic.
More Than Baseball, a nonprofit that works in collaboration with experts in disaster relief funding and financial aid distribution has received the donate to provide assistance.
