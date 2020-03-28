Accelerated COVID-19 testing available for first responders, health care workers in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Saturday that COVID-19 testing and test results will speed up for some of the states's first responders and public health professionals.

DHSS the accelerated testing and results will come by processing these tests through the state laboratory.

The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory can provide test results within 24 hours of receiving the specimen, a faster rate than the 8-9 days of some commercial laboratories.

DHSS says the new services would allow front-line professionals who test negative and recover from symptoms to work sooner and provide critical services to fellow Missourians in need

Testing is only available for first responders and officials who are asymptomatic. For testing at the state laboratory, first responders must meet two criteria:

-Close contact with a suspected COVID-19 patient

-Symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath

For more information from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, click here.