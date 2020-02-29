Absentee voting underway in Greene County

Absentee voting is underway in Greene County, offering voters a chance to cast their ballots for the March 10 presidential primary election and the April 7 municipal election.

Registered voters can submit absentee ballots in the clerk’s office at the Greene County Archives/Elections Center (1126 N Boonville Ave.). These ballots can be submitted from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday until the day before the election.

Voters also have the chance to vote for the March Presidential Preference Primary until Monday, March 9 at 5 p.m.

You may request an absentee ballot by mail, either handwritten or from the fillable form that can be found on the Greene County Clerk's Office website.

Registered voters who cannot go to their polling place on Election Day may vote absentee, but must attest to one of the following legal reasons:

1. Absence on Election Day from the jurisdiction of the election authority in which such voter is registered to vote

2. Incapacity or confinement due to illness or physical disability, including a person who is primarily responsible for the physical care of a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability

3. Religious belief or practice

4. Employment as an election authority, as a member of an election authority, or by an election authority at a location other than such voter's polling place

5. Incarceration, provided all qualifications for voting are retained

6. Certified participation in the address confidentiality program because of safety concerns.

The sample April 7 ballots and March 10 Presidential Preference Primary ballots are available at the Greene County Clerk’s Office.