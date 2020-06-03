ARKANSAS WORKS: Governor announces initiative to assist medical facilities, health care workers

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a new initiative to assist medical facilities and health care workers across the state.

He detailed "Arkansas Works" at his daily briefing Wednesday in Little Rock.

The initiative is meant to give a financial boost to rural medical facilities and nurses and other non-physician workers on the frontlines in the COVID-19 fight. In the proposal, health care workers (non-physicians) will receive a $1,000 per month payment. Those employees in hospitals with COVID-19 patients will receive a $2,000 per month payment. Health care facilities will receive money for COVID-19-related testing and training telemedicine. Rural hospitals have been financially hit the hardest, with limited elective surgeries and patients during the coronavirus crisis. Money will also assist uninsured and homeless patients in Arkansas.

The governor has asked the federal government to fast-track approval of the plan.

State health leaders reported an additional 375 cases of COVID-19. The state reported an additional three deaths.

