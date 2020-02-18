AP source: Barr tells people he might quit over Trump tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has told people close to him he’s considering quitting his post after President Donald Trump wouldn’t heed his warning to stop tweeting about Justice Department cases.

That's according to an administration official who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press.

The revelation comes days after Barr took a public swipe at the president, saying in a television interview that Trump’s tweets about Justice Department cases and staffers make it “impossible” for him to do his job.

The next day, Trump ignored Barr’s request and insisted that he has the “legal right” to intervene in criminal cases and sidestep the Justice Department’s historical independence.

Barr’s spokeswoman says the attorney general "has no plans to resign.”

