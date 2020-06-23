AMBER ALERT: Arkansas State Police issues Amber Alert for missing West Memphis, Ark. toddler

Police are looking for a missing 6-month-old baby girl from Crittenden County who was abducted by her parents.

Arkansas State Police issued an Amber Alert for Majesty McClanton at the request of the West Memphis Police Department. She disappeared Tuesday around 11:45 a.m. in West Memphis.

Investigators say McClanton may be traveling with her parents in a 2015 White Nissan Altima. Police say her parents took her during a supervised visit at the DHS office.

They also released the picture of an associated adult, Rodney McClanton, 27, of Memphis, Tenn. Police released the name of a second suspect in this Amber Alert, Miracle Auimatagi, 21. They didn't release a picture of the woman, they just said she was 5'4'' and weigh about 197 pounds.

If you have any information, call the West Memphis Police Department at 870-732-7525.