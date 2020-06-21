AFFORDABLE FAMILY FUN: Father's Day events and deals around the Ozarks

There are lots of opportunities for affordable fun in the Ozarks on Father's Day.

Form free beer to free axe throwing; Local businesses are pitching in to help dads get good deals this Father's Day.

Manager at Springfield Craft Axe Throwing, Zachary Latta, said Father's Day is one of their most active nights of the year, and dads throw free.

He said it's also perfect timing because on Sunday, June 21, they can officially open their lanes three feet apart following Phase 3 of the "Road To Recovery" plan. Although it's a long day in store, but Latta said they're prepared and excited to see dads and families having fun.

"It's been a while since things have been all the way full," explained Latta. "With quarantine and everything, we were closed down for a month and a half. So, we're looking forward to getting back in full swing of things."

At Springfield Brewing Company, bar manager Alex Harrison said they've already started to see business pick-up. Harrison said they typically see an influx in business during their weekend brunch, and annual Father's Day brunch, where dads get free beer.

However, SBC created a special for a Father's Day Brew Bundles.

Harrison said that not only does it help with some revenue recovery, following COVID-19 shutdown, but it also assists with finding the perfect gift for your father.

"It's a wonderful Father's Day bundle," said Harrison. "It's a mixed case of our beer, a tin sign, some glass wear, and some koozies, for sixty bucks. The total value usually goes for $80 to $85!"

If you're looking for more cool affordable fun to have with Dad, KY3 did some digging and can help.

- Dads FREE at Dickerson Park Zoo

Dad can get into the Dickerson Park Zoo for free on Father's Day.

You don't need to wear a mask or make a reservation.

- Dads escape FREE at Springfield Escape Room

For adventurous dads, you can escape for free at Springfield Escape Room this Father's Day. To make sure you enjoy the thrill, you have to call or make your reservations online.

- Dads throw FREE at Craft Axe Throwing

Every Dad will throw for FREE Sunday. There is still open availability on Sunday. However, spots are filling quickly, so managers encourage you to reserve a place online to avoid the wait.

- Dads get a FREE beer atSpringfield Brewing Company

On top of the new Father's Day Brew Bundles, the Springfield Brewing Company is giving dads a FREE beer during brunch when you dine in.

- Explore for FREE on The Green Way Trails

While life can get hectic, you can slow down and enjoy the Greenway Trails. It's free, and you can explore while going for a walk, hike, or jog with dad.

