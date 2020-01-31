ACT, SAT scores are no longer required for admission to UMKC

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has become the latest school to drop the requirement that students take the SAT or ACT entrance exams.

The Kansas City Star reports that admissions director Alice Arredondo says the school now will put more weight on factors such as school involvement, class load and personal essays to find students who "will be a good fit for UMKC." Since 2004, more than 1,000 schools have adopted such a test-optional admissions policy.

In announcing the change Wednesday, UMKC became the first of the University of Missouri System's four campuses to take the step.

