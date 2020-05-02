ACLU challenges Arkansas COVID-19 testing rule

Arkansas' only surgical abortion clinic is challenging a state rule requiring Coronavirus tests before elective surgeries, saying it's preventing women from having an abortion. The ACLU asked a federal judge to prevent the state from enforcing the requirement on three women nearing the state's limit on when they can get an abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy. The clinic had been prohibited from performing abortions under a rule that banned elective procedures during the pandemic. That ban has been eased, but the state requires a negative Coronavirus test within 48 hours of the procedure. The lawsuit is claiming that the clinic has contacted more than 15 testing locations, but has been unable to find one that will test asymptomatic people and be able to have results within 48 hours.

