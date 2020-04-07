AARP volunteers looking to help people file taxes despite coronavirus roadblocks

Arlon Hickman considers easing people's minds to be part of his job.

"So many people, you mention IRS, and they get nervous," Hickman, an AARP tax preparer, said.

Starting February 3, he did it a lot. He helped serve about 250 people in Harrison for free.

But the coronavirus outbreak offers a new reason to be nervous and is limiting Hickman's ability to simply do his job.

The church in Harrison where AARP tax preparers volunteer closed its doors last week to slow the virus' spread.

"That's frustrating when you can't help the people," Hickman said.

He is trying to find a way around it. He's working on a drive-thru service, requiring people bring just their documents, a 13614-C form, and an I.D. That form can be found at IRS.gov

"It's a prompter to the taxpayer to get the right data they need for us doing their taxes. If they would do that, put all their documents together ahead of time, they could bring them by," Hickman said.

If you own a business and would like to help provide a drive-thru, you can contact Vicki Martin at 870-688-9592 or Hickman at 870-391-5978.

While that's on hold, the questions about the $2 trillion stimulus are not. He said people on social security will still get a check, even if they haven't filed taxes for years. Those who were supposed to file in 2018 or 2019 and didn't, should do so now.

"So that we can get their social security number and address and information into the IRS," Hickman said.

He knows the clock is already ticking on the extended deadline. He hopes getting back to work will put his mind at ease.

"Eager to help people. Getting tired of staying home and all that sort of thing," Hickman said.