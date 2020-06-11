A new way to bond with your kids this summer

A local agency is working to find activities you can do with your kids this summer. On this Live, Life, Well, we're focused on getting your kids outdoors.

The program is called Kamp Kwarun-Team. It features team building exercises like a marshmallow stacking contest.

The program goes for 5 weeks. In the first week, one of the activities is naming your team. One of our pictures shows a team called The Furry Friends Squad.

Then, you go on and try to earn badges . One of the badges is for physical fitness. Other badges include nature observation, camp songs or camp food among many others.

"What kids really want more than anything is your time and attention. They want you to be with them to notice them to watch them. So, you go to the pool what are they always saying, look, watch this, did you see this? They're always wanting you to look at them and see what they're doing. This gives the opportunity for that.. As one Dad said to me, well after 3 months of quarantine we could use some fresh ideas,"

noted Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Since a number of churches aren't holding bible camps this summer Good Dads has also added an optional Bible Badge. If you want to sign up it's 20 dollars a week or 75 dollars for all 5 weeks.

Click HERE if you want to learn more about Kamp Kwarun-team.

