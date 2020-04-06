A mother's plea to stay inside and keep her daughter with Cystic Fibrosis safe

When Kadyn is feeling her best she does three breathing treatments a day.

She was born with Cystic Fibrosis. In the simplest terms, her body produces thick sticky mucus. It makes it very difficult to breathe.

And while it has slowed her down at times. It never has stopped her.

“She was born a fighter,” her mother Katie Carroll tells KY3. “She is incredibly spunky. and funny, and quirky, and very determined.”

She is strong. But she is vulnerable.

If she or anyone with CF crossed paths with someone with Coronavirus, it could be deadly.

Kadyn is one of the people you are protecting when you stay home.

“This really isn’t about us anymore as individuals,” Katie explains. “We are the ones that need to be taking care of everyone else. And it’s that one time you know what you can do to help other people.”

So before you head out remember Kayden, and how desperately she and others in our community need you to stay in.

“It’s a scary time I will not discount that by any means but I think we can all feel a little better about that if we can all just stay home and do what we’re supposed to do,” Katie adds.