A closer look at Missouri's 'Move Over' Law

Timothy Williams, a tow truck driver for Affordable Towing, was struck and killed while he was out on the job Friday night.

Williams was struck by a driver on U.S. Highway 65, a few miles north of Springfield, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The driver reportedly traveled off the roadway and struck Williams while he was standing next to another vehicle.

While no charges have been announced in the crash as of Sunday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff says it should raise awareness of Missouri's "Move Over" law.

"If the vehicle had simply maintained its lane of traffic and proceeded cautiously, this tragedy would not have happened," Lueckenhoff told KY3 on Saturday.

Missouri's "Move Over" law initially took effect in 2002 for emergency vehicles with red and blue lights, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The law has expanded twice since then, and now also includes vehicles whose amber or white lights are activated.

"The 'Move Over' law is there in place for emergency vehicles, for those vehicles that are displaying the red and blue or the amber lights," says Lueckenhoff. "But we need to be doing a better job."

The Missouri Department of Public Safety says the "Move Over" Law is in effect to ensure the safety of men and women who work roadside in emergency services, including – law enforcement, fire and rescue workers, ambulance personnel and tow truck operators.

Missouri’s “Move Over” law requires motorists to take the following actions when they encounter a stopped emergency services vehicle:

-Proceed with caution and yield the right-of-way, if possible, with due regard to safety and traffic conditions by moving into a lane that is not adjacent to the stopped emergency vehicle while on a roadway with at least four lanes, at least two of which are in the motorist’s direction of travel.

-If a lane change is not possible, motorists must proceed with due caution and reduce their speed, maintaining a safe speed for traffic conditions.

Violating Missouri's "Move Over" law is considered a Class A misdemeanor.