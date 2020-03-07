A West Plains man celebrates 100th birthday

A West Plains man is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Hobert Moffis said that in all of his 100 years he's never stopped moving.

"I kept pretty active all along," he said.

Moffis grew up near Dora and spent most of his life in the West Plains Area.

"Oh did a lot of fishing and hunting. We lived on a farm over in Ozark County. We weren't the most poverty stricken but we were pretty low. We always had plenty to eat because we grew everything," he said.

He enlisted in the Army and served as a supply sergeant during World War II. After his service he went to Drury eventually becoming a special needs teacher. He retired from teaching in the 1980's.

Moffis was also an auctioneer and wood worker.

He enjoys playing his fiddle and mandolin. He's also an avid quail hunter and fisherman.

His gentle and kind demeanor may have contributed to his longevity.

"I always brought up the tail end of things. I put everybody else first. I never had any idea of being first in anything," he said.

He does have this bit of wisdom to share.

"Mind your own business. Don't over eat," said Moffis.

But he says the real key to a long healthy life is even more simple.

"Be as happy as you can," he said.

Moffis will officially turn a century old this coming Thursday.