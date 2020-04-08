Arkansas State University lifts campus-wide lockdown following shooting

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, Arkansas State University lifted a campus-wide lockdown following a late-night shooting.

Just before 12:30 a.m., the university sent a campus alert regarding a gunshot victim found in the 1200-block of University Loop.

Both university and Jonesboro police responded to the scene. At last report, no arrests have been made.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse told reporters that approximately 700 students are scattered across campus and that is why they asked all students to shelter in place.

Neither he nor police could release any more information, including if there were any injuries or not.

Police cleared the scene around 1:30 a.m.

The campus remained on lockdown until around 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. We'll work to update this story as new information becomes available.