A Missouri man arrested, accused of intentionally coughing on customers at a store.

A 33-year-old eastern Missouri man is charged with making a terrorist threat after police say he intentionally coughed on customers at a store and wrote COVID on a cooler.

Crawford County authorities say John Swaller, of Cuba, was arrested and charged Tuesday after a clerk at a Dollar Tree store in Cuba told police he was coughing toward customers and had breathed on a cooler before writing COVID on the inside.

Cuba police chief Doug Shelton says it is unknown if Swaller has the coronavirus. The store was closed and sanitized after the incident.

