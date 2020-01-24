97,000 gallons of wine spill into creek near Calif. vineyard

SONOMA CO., Calif. (KGO/CNN) - Crews in California are working to clean up a massive wine spill.

Approximately 97,000 gallons of California red wine spilled from a vineyard's tank into a creek Wednesday, enough to fill eight large tanker trucks. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Most of the wine is believed to have made its way into the Russian River, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popped open, spilling the wine.

"We are deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways in Sonoma County," said Chris O'Gorman, Rodney Strong spokesperson.

There have been no reports of fish deaths, but the acidity in the wine could kill insects the fish feed on.

The winery says it is conducting an internal investigation and cooperating with authorities.

