Governor Hutchinson: Arkansas reports first 2 COVID-19 deaths

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, center, talks to reporters after meeting with his cabinet at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Hutchinson announced the state had recorded its first case of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo)
Updated: Tue 2:13 PM, Mar 24, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has had its first deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced two people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Faulkner County's deputy coroner said the deaths include a 91-year-old man who died at a Conway hospital. The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose from 201 Monday to 218.

Hutchinson said he planned to call a special session beginning Thursday to address a $353 million shortfall the state faces because of the outbreak's effects. 

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 