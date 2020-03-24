Governor Hutchinson: Arkansas reports first 2 COVID-19 deaths

Arkansas has had its first deaths from the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced two people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Faulkner County's deputy coroner said the deaths include a 91-year-old man who died at a Conway hospital. The number of coronavirus cases in Arkansas rose from 201 Monday to 218.

Hutchinson said he planned to call a special session beginning Thursday to address a $353 million shortfall the state faces because of the outbreak's effects.