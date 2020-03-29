903 cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths reported in Missouri

As of Sunday afternoon, 903 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Cases rose by 65 from 838 since Sunday after jumping by more than 100 in each of the previous two days.

Twelve people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, including four in Greene County.

At least three patients of 41 patients in Greene County who tested positive have been medically cleared.

More than 12,000 patients tested have been tested statewide, according to DHSS.

