$70,000 worth of stolen items found in Dallas County, Mo

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says their agency along with the Webster County Sheriff's Office and the Nixa Police Department recovered $70,000 worth of stolen items.

Deputies and officers found the items at a house off of Almond Lane, south of Long Lane in the southeast part of the county.

Deputies recovered vehicles stolen from Ozark, Nixa, Springfield and Webster County, a camper from Rolla, a vehicle and tools from Chastine Trucking along with two flatbed trailers, and two box-trailers. The owners of all properties have been contacted.

The news released didn't say if any arrests have been made.