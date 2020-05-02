7-year-old Willow Springs girl hailed as hero for saving her father's life

A 7-year-old Willow Springs girl is hailed as a hero after first responders say her actions helped save her father's life.

"We're just lucky that Lillie was home," mother Samantha Davis told KY3.

Last month, 7-year-old Lillie Davis was hanging out with her dad Seth at home.

"He went to go light a cigarette and he started having a seizure," Davis explained.

Seth has suffered from Epilepsy since he was a kid.

"It's not a pleasant sight when he has one. It can be very scary," Davis said.

Lillie had trained for an emergency like this since she was 5-years-old.

"My dad was laying on the ground, so I went into my room to call mom," Lillie told KY3.

Lillie called mom, who called 911 from work and they went through a checklist.

"I had said put your hand on his chest, to make sure that he is still breathing and she said that it was moving, Samantha added. I was like okay, are his lips blue? Because sometimes he'll hold his breath when he's having a seizure and she said, well his head is down on the ground and I said turn it so you can see his mouth, so she turned it."

Lille had already opened the back door and yelled for first responders when they arrived.

"She was very calm, Samantha exclaimed. When they (first responders) got here, the only worry that she had was did she do it wrong. That's the only question she had: did I do it right?

"I've never seen it in my career - a child that young on her own, to know what to do in an emergency situation like that," Lt. Vance Farmer of the Willow Springs Fire Department said.

To recognize her life-saving actions, Lille was presented a Certificate of Bravery by Willow Springs Police and Fire.

"She needs to be recognized for what she did. I can't say enough about how proud we are of what she did," Willow Springs Police Chief Bryan Hogan added.

Proving a hero can come in all shapes, sizes and ages.

"I'm just really proud of her," Samantha said.

First responders say families should develop a plan of action with their children for all types of emergencies.

They also urge families create a list of emergency contacts with 911, family and neighbors.