670 cases of COVID-19, nine deaths reported in Missouri

Nearly 700 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri, according to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

Health officials say there are now 670 reported cases in the state. Cases climbed by 33% since Thursday, jumping up by 168 from 502.

Nine people in Missouri have died from COVID-19, including four in Greene County. At least three patients of 41 patients in Greene County who tested positive have been medically cleared.

