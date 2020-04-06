Keep your etiquette and 6-foot spacing during the COVID-19 crisis

Keeping people six feet away or more can be easier said than done.

There's a certain etiquette required. Robert Hahn looked at how people are making sure others keep their distance.

6-feet (is) the distance we're advised to keep away from each other. That's 72 inches if you like bigger numbers. And if you're a football fan, well, that's 2 yards. But how would you react if people start moving within your six feet of space?

When you measure it out, it's not that far, but far enough that it could keep COVID 19 from spreading. While many retail locations have taken steps to space people out, it's a little different outdoors, like at a park.

A lot of people were out in Springfield Monday, walking, jogging.

The playgrounds were taped off. Bleach was being applied to tables and benches. Jordan Beaird, out walking his dog, is taking things in stride.

"There's not much I can do about it," said Beaird. "I can take the precautions I know are necessary and that's all I can do."

Most people were keeping their distance from one another. As I asked about how they'd react if someone got closer than 6 feet of them, some said they would back away. Surprisingly, others, like Jordan, said they wouldn't react much at all.

"I probably wouldn't say anything or do anything," he said. "I would just, uh, if they got like super up on me, I'd probably be like hey, you know, move a little bit or I would move away."

Obviously, the easiest way to avoid getting within 6 feet of someone out in public, is staying at home.