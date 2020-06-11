Greene County Sheriff's Office shares their reaction to A&E canceling "Live PD"

The TV show "Live PD" once put the Greene County Sheriff's Office in the spotlight. The sheriff's office worked with A&E for about 18 months but stopped filming with them in September 2019.

In a statement, A&E said it was pulling the plug on the show after controversy over how "Live PD" handled footage related to the death of an Austin are man while in police custody.

This comes as protests continue across the nation over the death of George Floyd.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says canceling the show is the opposite of what we need right now.

"It takes what they do every day and now someone else can make up the playbook of what happens," Arnott said. "That was reality. It was real life."

The last time the sheriff's office worked with the show was in September, where they followed a chase that ended on Kearney and Glenstone.

Sheriff Arnott says "Live PD" revealed what the job is really like.

"This show showed the boring part, the compassionate part, the dangerous part," he said.

Deputy Jason Winston said the job isn't only about the high speed chases or arrests, but how they help people daily as well.

"We're just out there serving our community, whether it be helping someone find their lost animal or putting a cow back in a fence," he said. "It's what we do on a regular basis."

Other community members, like Christie Pope, are happy the show's off the air.

"I think stuff like that is private. You know that's a bad time in people's lives when they've committed a crime and made a bad choice and I don't think it's right to put it on camera," Pope said.