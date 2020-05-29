Nixa extends Phase 1 of recovery plan through June 15

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele signed an updated emergency order signed an updated emergency order to extend the first phase of the city's recovery plan through June 15.

This comes following Thursday's announcement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson that the first phase of the state's reopening plan, the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan, through June 15.

The guidelines remain the same since Phase 1 took effect May 4.

However, one notable change has been made to the Mayor’s supplemental recommendations, which increases the recommended attendance limit on public events from 20 to 50 people.

The Governor’s order does not mandate a limit on attendance of public events, and neither does the Nixa’s updated order.