Local CrossFit gyms participate in the Memorial Day "Murph"

One mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another mile to end it makes up the Memorial Day Murph Hero Workout.

"It's a workout originally developed by Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy who is of the Lone Survivor Fame and was awarded a Medal of Honor for his heroic actions in Afghanistan," said Marine Corps Veteran, Eric Olsen.

For the past 15 years on Memorial Day CrossFit gyms across country participate in the workout honoring Murphy who was killed in the line of duty.

CrossFit Republic owner, Macy Mitchell said he had around 150 people participating in the workout at his gym.

"These hero workouts have either greater time domains, greater volume, weights skills because we need to signify even a fraction of what they're going through for our country," said CrossFit Republic owner, Macy Mitchell.

CrossFit Republic member, Jen Rawls is in the U.S. Army Reserves and said this was her first time completing the Murph. She's happy her gym is honoring Memorial the right way.

"It was created to remember the World War II Veterans, Vietnam Veterans and everyone who fallen before us to secure our freedoms," said U.S. Army Reserves Solider, Jen Rawls.

Over at CrossFit Raw Steel in Springfield had a large crowd doing the hero workout too.

This is Marine Corps Veteran Eric Olsen's sixth year participating in the Murph.

"It makes us think and remember exactly what other people before us sacrificed so we can come out and do things like this," said Olsen. "Freedom isn't truly free. Somebody has to pay a price for it and this right here is a way to honor it."

For an extra challenge some people add a weighted vest to the workout.

Normally gyms across the Ozarks join together to complete the Murph but because of COVID-19 they decided to do it at their own respective facilities