City leaders discuss next phases of re-opening Springfield

Springfield city leaders discussed the next phases of re-opening the city. They provided a rough draft to the city council.

The city is currently under the Road to Recovery Phase 1A until May 31st, unless there is a new order issued by the mayor.

The Recovery Plan allows community members and organizations to understand what recovery in Springfield looks like.

The city wants to remind you that even though there are changes for phase 2 with a preliminary date of May 26th they won't go into effect until there's an actual order from the mayor.

Some of the changes could allow entertainment venues, religious services, funerals and weddings to have 25% occupancy rather than 25 people.

The same would also apply to personal care services and gyms and the limit of people allowed at a playground would be dropped all together.

City manager Jason Gage says it's all up to the data when re-opening the city.

"If the data is really good it will fall on those dates," said Springfield City Manager, Jason Gage. "If the data changes and it goes one way it might delay. If it is better than we expect it to be then might the effect the order to a positive."

The mayor says he will likely issue a new order next week, which would take us into the next phase.

Coyotes Adobe Cafe owner David Bower says he closed his restaurant during the stay-at-home order and reopened Thursday.

He said according to Springfield's Phase 1 guidelines he's allowed to have 40 people inside and 25 outside. Bower said he's ready to be back at full capacity but he'll continue following the city of Springfield's order.

"I sent a email to Clay Goddard and the mayor about the fact that they analyze the information then studied and acted on it. I was proud of them even though it's hitting us," said Coyotes Adobe Cafe owner, David Bower.

As of right now, Phase 2 wouldn't change anything for his cafe but Phase 3 could possibly increase the number of people allowed at his restaurant.

"It doesn't help to be at 25% but I strongly feel like they did the right thing," said Bower.

