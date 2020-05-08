Springfield entertainment attractions begin to re-open, while some hold off due to occupancy restrictions

For the past two months, arcade games are dim, no children inside and several employees were laid off at the Incredible Pizza Company.

"Very quiet. Of course this is devastating to a company like ours," said Incredible Pizza Company's Vice President of Marketing, Andy Thiem.

Vice President of Marketing, Andy Thiem said a few of the seven locations across the Midwest have opened back up but not the original location here in Springfield.

Updated county guidelines allow some people in for entertainment and more people to eat but still not enough.

"That's not economically viable for us to open a building a offer a quality product at that capacity," said Thiem. "We'll have to wait and see."

Theim said they're waiting until the number goes up to 25 people per 10 feet to consider re-opening. In the meantime they're bouncing social distancing ideas off of their other locations that are opening.

On the city's north side, the Dickerson Park Zoo's pause in operations is about to end starting slowly on May 26th. The first three days will be Friends of the Zoo members only and after that the general public is invited.

"We can work out things like crowd control, petting zoo and giraffe deck," said Dickerson Park Zoo spokesperson, Joey Powell.

Both Springfield attractions say the good part about waiting has been time, time to prepare new protocols for re-opening and even work on projects.

"It's been tough but we've been able to accomplish a lot during a bad time. We're excited to show everyone what's been going on," said Powell.

