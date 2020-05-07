Missouri Dept. of Labor offers select parameters to maintain unemployment benefits despite job offers

Businesses are bringing back employees after the stay-at-home orders forced many furloughs and layoffs. The federal CARES Act paid people an extra $600 a week in unemployment, more money than many were earning when they had a job.

"The Missouri Department of Labor has been very clear that if you were laid off due to Covid-19 and now you've been called back to your place of employment you should go back," said Katherine Tromebetta from Missouri Job Center.

The Missouri Department of Labor created specific guidelines for those who can't return to work.

"A couple of those exceptions would be if you are exhibiting symptoms of COVID 19 or if someone in your household does," said Tromebetta. "If you don't have child care or transportation due to COVID-19."

Katherine Tromebetta with the Job Center said if you don't fall under those categories you're out of luck.

"If someone does refuse it's considered a voluntary quit. Most likely you'll be refused unemployment benefits," said Tromebetta.

She said whatever route you take it's important to talk with your employer.

"Each individual employer is different and has some different expectations set," said Tromebetta. "So I would encourage people to get with their employer and figure out what those are. Whether it's working remotely or coming in."

For more information on the guidelines you can find that HERE.

