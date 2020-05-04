Springfield DMVs stay busy first day back open after stay-at-home-order is lifted

At the privately run license office on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield Monday several people were lined up hoping take care of things they couldn't for more than a month.

"I needed to renew my license plate," said Charles Mitchell.

If you're like Charles Mitchell there you have some extra time. The state pushed back deadlines for expired plates. If your pates expired any time in March, you have until the end of May to get them renewed. If they expired anytime in April you have until the end of June.

Other tasks don't get such an extension.

"I lost my driver's license," said Bessie Childress.

Fixing that problem means coming to the license office prepared.

"I went in and they needed something with my address on it. I didn't have it and I had to go home and get my lease agreement," said Childress.

Her wait of 30 minutes doubled

If you want to beat the long lines you can make an appointment one for select Springfield DMV locations at ElleDMV.com

If you make an appointment at the location the DMV is allowing you to sit and wait in your car, which could add some comfort to spending the better part of your day waiting to take care of that vehicle.

