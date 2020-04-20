USPS confirms Springfield employee sick with COVID-19; Health dept. stands by policy

The U.S. Postal Service confirms an employee in Springfield has COVID-19 and may have exposed other employees at work.

We first learned about the case last week but the Springfield-Greene County Health Department wouldn't tell us where that person works. They're sticking to that policy today despite many of you asking the same questions we have: why not?

"I think that people have questions and that's valid," said Springfield-Greene County Health Department assistant director, Katie Towns.

Questions the Springfield-Greene County Health Department understands about a confirmed coronavirus case but feels it can't answer.

"The norm in our investigation is that we can contain these exposures and that's exactly what happened in this situation," said Towns.

Assistant Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns stood firm against telling us where an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 worked and exposing up to 65 people.

Towns said the health department follows specific guidelines from the CDC when investigating COVID-19 cases.

"We do a thorough interview of every person in our community," said Towns. "We find out exactly where they've been when they were symptomatic and prior too."

Towns said, in this case, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department was able to do so but other cases have not been so simple. So when cases are confirmed at a place such as a gas station or restaurant, a public notice goes out.

"That's a trigger for us that we need to notify the public so that the public can be in the process of determine if they've been exposed," said Towns. "There's a distinguishing factor and that factor was not present in this case."

Towns said withholding this businesses' name protects privacy and, according to the health department, cuts down on 'excessive' panic.

"We're in control and we will work to remain that control and that means notifying the public if we need to is apart of that process," said Towns.