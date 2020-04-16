Kickapoo senior born on 9/11 relies on positivity, optimism during coronavirus-shortened final semester

Pictures remind Michael Maugans of the good times during his four years at Kickapoo High School.

"There's a ton of people that I'm never going to see again that I wanted to see," said Michael Maugans.

A few snapshots he was excited to see won't ever develop.

"Prom I was looking really forward to that. Graduation is postponed. Everyone says walking across the stage seals the deal of your high school career. Knowing that I might not have that feeling it sucks," said Maugans.

He's one of the tens of thousands of seniors who've seen COVID-19 cut their senior year cut short.

"I think this is a time where you need to grow and learn. I think everyone will be stronger after this," said Maugans.

Michael's positive outlook comes from his mother.

"I feel it was meant to be there's a purpose for Michael in this world," said Dana Maugans.

Dana Maugans said this during an interview with KSPR shortly after Michael's birth on September 11, 2011.

"I think him being born on September 11th. He's going to bring joy to that day," said Dana Maugans.

Dana considers it a unique coincidence that her son's life story started during a dark time and now a key chapter is ending during another crisis.

"Being born on that day I just know I need to be positive and I need other people to be positive with me," said Michael Maugans.

That's given Michael's family the perspective that no matter how dark things might be in the moment better memories will be captured in the future.

"Michael is a very special kid," said Dana Maugans. "I don't know where the last 18 years have gone but they have been wonderful."

