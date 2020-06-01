500 soldiers tested for COVID-19, 70 confirmed positive at Fort Leonard Wood

Things had been going well for Fort Leonard Wood in terms of having low numbers of positive COVID-19 cases.

"I said I would communicate with you when conditions warranted. I'm holding true to that promise," said Major General Donna Martin in a video announcement Monday.

Martin said 500 soldiers and trainees were tested for the novel coronavirus this weekend.

"About 70 had positive test results," Martin said.

Martin said all of those soldiers originally tested negative when they first arrived. It wasn't until four days after the mandatory two-week monitoring period where a trainee reported symptoms.

Most of the positive cases have not shown symptoms, and none have been hospitalized.

"All those who tested positive are being cared for and monitored according to CDC guidelines and have been isolated to prevent the potential spread to other," Martin said.

"I want more information," said Ty Ramey, owner of Total Command.

It's an alterations shop for military and civilians in St. Robert less than a mile away from the main gate at Fort Leonard Wood.

"There's rumors that there were soldiers up at the lake at a party and did not abide by social distancing," Ramey said. "Is that what it's from?"

His employees wear a mask if they are face to face, doing any client alterations, they sanitize their counters, and haven't been doing any alterations where a seamstress has to get close to a person's face.

Ramey feels those precautions will keep his employees and clients healthy.

"Yes, I do," Ramey said.

Even though he said 70 out of 500 is on the low side, Ramey knows that number is two times the number of cases in Pulaski County. He said the Army will have this under control, and hopes the community continues to be careful.

"I'm just gonna remain calm, keep praying, and wait on some more information before I make a final decision on how bad it actually is," Ramey said.

Martin said in her announcement more restrictions and measures at Fort Leonard Wood in the coming days.