400 will get tested for COVID-19 in Branson, symptoms or not

400 people will get tested for the coronavirus in Branson this week.

Those tests could help the state get a better sense of how severe the outbreak is across the entire state of Missouri.

"It's called a point-in-time count, regardless of whether you have COVID symptoms or not," Taney County Health Department Community Health Educator Kara Miller said.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services selected the Taney County Health Department to help get a bigger picture of coronavirus impacts on the general population through this unique testing.

"Many of the symptoms of COVID-19 are very mild and you can still be a carrier and pass it on, without having really big symptoms," Miller said.

On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, residents of Stone and Taney Counties will come to the site located in the parking garage of the Branson Convention Center to get tested, but that isn't the only point-in-time COVID testing site throughout the state.

"There are eight sites throughout the state," Miller said.

Miller says the special testing could help people get back to business safely.

"One of the governor's pillars to open the state back is to have testing," Miller said.

Two people who will get tested as part of the three-day push spoke with KY3/KSPR News. Both people think they could have been exposed to the virus at their workplaces or by someone they know, despite having few or no symptoms.

"It's been an ask for quite a while now, you know 'I want to be tested because I feel like I may have been exposed.' And 80 percent of the cases don't have severe symptoms, so it's important that if you feel like you've been exposed, to get tested, so that you know for sure," Miller said.

Miller says this testing is a chance to get a more accurate picture of COVID-19's impacts both locally and throughout the entire state.

"This is really going to help us open our communities safely and smartly and get back to businesses," Miller said.

To get tested at that site in Branson, people must register and be a Stone or Taney County resident. Here is the registration information: https://dcphdomoredcap.azurewebsites.net/redcap/surveys/?s=F8XYRJYMN9