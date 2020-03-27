FIT LIFE: 3 key pieces of gear for a home workout; and you won't break the bank!

On this Fit life, we're getting you ready for those home workouts with Pamela Hernandez of Thrive Personal Fitness.

Here's what Pamela wrote:

Creating a functional home gym is less expensive than you might think. There's no need to order expensive bulky equipment. All you need are three pieces of equipment to get started working out at home.

Stability Ball

A stability ball (also sometimes called an exercise ball) can add to your exercise options in two ways. You can do exercises with the ball itself, like wall squats or hamstring curls. It can also serve as a bench. By using the stability ball instead of a standard bench, you will engage more core and stabilizer muscles while performing classic strength exercises like chest presses and dumbbell pullovers. What size you need will depend on your height so be sure to check the size chart before purchasing your ball.

Dumbbells

You will also need a pair or two of dumbbells to start. One good pair of dumbbells allows you to do upper body exercises like the ones mentioned above as well as adding a new challenge to bodyweight exercises like walking lunges or jump squats. The weight you need to purchase will depend on your fitness level. Most female beginners will do well with a pair of 8 lbs or 10 lbs weights. Men might want to consider 15 lbs or 20 lbs. As you get stronger, you can add to your collection if necessary.

Resistance Bands

Bands are easy to use and often come in a pack of three. They are great for traditional pulling movements like rows but also for creating multi-movement exercises like a squat with a shoulder press or a split squat with a bicep curl at the bottom. By using multiple muscle groups in one exercise you increase burn and save time.

Don't forget, your own body is all you need for some of the most challenging exercises. Push-ups are one of the hardest exercises you can do if done correctly. A plank is great for core strength and stability plus it works more than just your abs. Do not underestimate this great tool you already have!