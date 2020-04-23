23 Missouri school districts, several in the Ozarks, receive funds to replace older school buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a total of $1,030,000 to 23 Missouri school districts and one Missouri school bus transportation company to replace 52 older diesel school buses.

Several school districts in the Ozarks, including Exeter, Logan-Rogersville, Nixa and WIllard, will all get a share of the money.

The funds are part of $11.5 million to replace 580 buses for 157 school bus fleets in 43 states and Puerto Rico, each of which will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

"Earth Day’s primary goal is to protect the environment for future generations. These rebates help do just that by continuing to improve air quality across the country and providing children with a safe and healthy way to get to school," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “While many fleets are currently off the road, when these local school districts start up again, EPA and the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act have helped equip them with cleaner running buses, moving farther along the route to healthier kids and communities.”

“We believe protecting the health of our children and youth is one of our primary missions,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford. “Removing old diesel-engines from our roads and replacing them with reduced-emission engines will provide further protection.”

School districts and bus transportation company receiving funds include:

Bowling Green R-I School District

$20,000

Exeter R-VI School District

$40,000

Farmington R-7 School

$120,000

Festus R-VI School District

$115,000

Hillsboro R-III School District

$20,000

Jarnik Buses

$60,000

Lewis County C-1 School District

$40,000

Linn Co. R-1 School

$40,000

Logan-Rogersville School District

$60,000

Louisiana RII School District

$20,000

Neelyville R-IV School District

$20,000

Nixa Public Schools

$60,000

North Callaway R-1 School District

$40,000

Oran R-III School District

$20,000

Plato R-V School District

$20,000

Richards R-V School District

$20,000

Risco R-II School District

$20,000

Rolla 31 Public Schools

$100,000

Shelby County R-IV School District

$40,000

Southland C-9 School Distrct

$40,000

Sullivan School District

$40,000

Thayer R-II School District

$15,000

Willard Public Schools R2

$40,000

Winston R-VI School District

$20,000

