Crash injures 2 after driver flips car west of Springfield

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash injuring a driver and a passenger.

Troopers responded to the crash on State Highway 266 west of State Highway T around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the driver was going at a high-rate of speed east on State Highway 266 when the man lost control and flipped the car. The crash ejected both from inside the car. A witness told the trooper the driver was trying to avoid another car when he ran off the road.

Troopers describe the injuries to the men as moderate.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 