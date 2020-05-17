2 people, 14 dogs killed in crash on Idaho interstate

Idaho State Police say two people and more than a dozen dogs died when a box truck transporting animals for a rescue group crashed in eastern Idaho.

They say the truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident reported early Friday on Interstate 15 near Shelley. The driver and a passenger, both from Phoenix, died of their injuries, along with 14 dogs.

Investigators say the truck was taking 48 dogs of mixed breeds to Calgary in Alberta, Canada, for adoption.

All the dogs were in kennels for the trip, but several escaped. So far, 18 have been found and 16 remained unaccounted for.